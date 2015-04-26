Quantcast

JHS Holds First "Powder Puff" Flag Football Game - KOAM TV 7

JHS Holds First "Powder Puff" Flag Football Game

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -  Joplin High School hold it's first "PowderPuff" fundraiser.  

Cheerleaders and female athletes teamed up to go head-to-head in flag football.

Male members of the track and field team served as cheerleaders 

All proceeds from donations, t-shirt sales, and concessions will be donated to the special olympics.

Organizers planned to charge admission, but decided to make the game free of charge when the weather became poor.  

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.