Powers Museum Views History Through Postcards

Powers Museum Views History Through Postcards

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI - The Powers Museum in Carthage celebrates history through postcards, Sunday.

Charlynn Hubbard, who has a postcard collection of more than 100,000, brought in a small portion for display. She also gave a presentation on postcard collecting.

Powers Museum volunteer Michele Hansford hopes the presentation encourages appreciation for postcards, as well as other tangible documents that are slowly disappearing due to technology.  

"More and more as we go online, the internet, there's not a lot of paper out there anymore," Hansford said. "Whether it's advertising, souvenirs, it's business. Receipts invoices, all kinds of things that have been very helpful to us in telling the local history museum setting tell the story of Carthage."

Sunday's presentation also introduced the museum's own rotating postcard exhibit, officially beginning in May.

