JHS Dedicates "Jack Holden Way"

Joplin High school honors the long-time voice of the Eagles.After awarding two senior athletes with the "Jack Holden Sports Award for Academic Excellence", a ribbon cutting was held to commemorate the dedication of "Jack Holden Way".The main entrance to the high school is named after the former educator and field announcer, Jack Holden, who passed away in 2012.

"He just was such an integral part of everything that happened around here," former JHS Principal Keith Zeka said. "Not only sports but it was music, drama, student activities, speech and debate. Whatever it was, he was a part of everything. And so having his name stay here in some way and be noticed is appropriate because, who knows, somebody may look at that as say who's jack holden? and look up something about him. And he was a person who really gave a lot. Not just in one area but in several areas."

Holden was inducted in the Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.