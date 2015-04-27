Quantcast

Burglary at FSCC Trade Building - KOAM TV 7

Burglary at FSCC Trade Building

Updated:
FORT SCOTT, KANSAS -

Students and staff were riding high after a strong performance in the State Skills USA Carpentry Competition.

"We did great," Dean of Occupational and Tech Programs Santos Manrique said. "We had three students at the college level. And they won gold, silver, and bronze."

But the celebration was short lived.

A burglary over the weekend resulted in the loss of 8 fully-stocked toolboxes used during the competition.

A faculty member's office was broken into, where the tools had been stored.

"All the toolboxes were in his office," Manrique said.

A school-owned, 2007 Dodge pickup kept in the parking lot also went missing.

"It's pretty disheartening," welding instructor Davis Oehne said. "For the amount of money that we have wrapped up in this building, and for somebody to take advantage of that and think they need to steal from us, it's not a comforting feeling at all."

The school doesn't believe any student's equipment was taken, and says staff will do their best to avoid students feeling the loss.

"We continue moving forward," Manrique said. "We're gonna get what we're gonna need. We just have to approach this a little bit more sure with the security. Making sure that everything is locked up and if we need it, we'll get it."

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department.

