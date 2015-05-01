Quantcast

Community Health Center Expands - KOAM TV 7

Community Health Center Expands

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS - Serving roughly 40,000 clients in the SEK, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is undergoing a $5.7 million renovation.

Which means means expanded options for those who need it most.

Cynthia Christensen is accustomed to stopping by for most medical needs.

"My primary care physician is here," Christiansen said. 

She's not alone. One out of three Pittsburg residents and a quarter of Crawford County residents use the CHC.

And a third of those clients are uninsured.  

"But we are also open regardless of ability to pay," CEO Krista Postai said. "So for those folks that may not have insurance or are on very low incomes,  we do have discounted services."

Christiansen has insurance.  

"But when it comes to medicine, I take several medicines. And I spend over 200 out of my pocket a month," Christiansen said. "I'm allowed to pay [just] some of my bill if I don't have all of my finances at the time."

Despite this, instead of saving on costs and cutting services, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is investing millions into renovation and expanding services for the area.

"We'll have same-day care. Walk-in care 7 days a week. We'll have optometry," Postai said. "We'll also triple the size of our pharmacy. It'll be open 7 days a week. A medical fitness room. And lots of extra support staff to help people navigate a complicated healthcare system."

Construction will add 27,000 square feet to the existing facility

"The space that we had existing just wasn't allowing us to  be able to have the services that we really wanted to have for all of the patients that we serve," Director of Case Management Krista Smith said. 

But more than improving the Community Health Center, Smith said the renovations are about improving patient's lives.

"I didn't know it was this wonderful," Christiansen said. "It's really nice."

A grant through the Affordable Care Act, along with several large donations, helped fund the renovation.

They hope to have any new services in full-swing by July.


  • Current Conditions

  • 7 Day Forecast

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.