Community Health Center Expands

Serving roughly 40,000 clients in the SEK, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is undergoing a $5.7 million renovation.Which means means expanded options for those who need it most.Cynthia Christensen is accustomed to stopping by for most medical needs."My primary care physician is here," Christiansen said.She's not alone. One out of three Pittsburg residents and a quarter of Crawford County residents use the CHC.And a third of those clients are uninsured."But we are also open regardless of ability to pay," CEO Krista Postai said. "So for those folks that may not have insurance or are on very low incomes, we do have discounted services."Christiansen has insurance."But when it comes to medicine, I take several medicines. And I spend over 200 out of my pocket a month," Christiansen said. "I'm allowed to pay [just] some of my bill if I don't have all of my finances at the time."Despite this, instead of saving on costs and cutting services, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is investing millions into renovation and expanding services for the area."We'll have same-day care. Walk-in care 7 days a week. We'll have optometry," Postai said. "We'll also triple the size of our pharmacy. It'll be open 7 days a week. A medical fitness room. And lots of extra support staff to help people navigate a complicated healthcare system."Construction will add 27,000 square feet to the existing facility"The space that we had existing just wasn't allowing us to be able to have the services that we really wanted to have for all of the patients that we serve," Director of Case Management Krista Smith said.But more than improving the Community Health Center, Smith said the renovations are about improving patient's lives."I didn't know it was this wonderful," Christiansen said. "It's really nice."

A grant through the Affordable Care Act, along with several large donations, helped fund the renovation.



They hope to have any new services in full-swing by July.







