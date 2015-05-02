Tournament Celebrates Horseshoe Pitching History

The city of Bronson celebrates it's history of Horseshoe Pitching.Bronson, KS held the first World Horseshoe Tournament in 1909.Sunday, during the city's Bronson Days celebration, the town held it's own tournament to commemorate the ribbon cutting on a new horseshoe pitching court.Organizers say the courts were built to allow Bronson to participate in sanctioned tournaments.





"To compete in the World Horseshoe Tournament in July, they have to complete 4 sanctioned tournaments," Tournament Director Dave Mathewson said. "Now a sanctioned tournament has to be completed on sanctioned courts. It's a sport that's dear to me and dear to a lot of my fellow horse shoe pitchers here."





The new courts were finished in March.





