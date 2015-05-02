"Relay for Life" Draws Hundreds

Hundreds make their way to Carnie Smith Stadium to run, walk, and jog for a cure.The Crawford County Relay for Life is underway on the campus of Pittsburg State University.In more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries, Relay for Life serves as a fund raiser for The American Caner Society.The event spotlights both survivors and caregivers. Organizers say the high number of both are reasons the event is needed.

"Cancer effects so many people. I don't know too many people it hasn't effected. So I think that it's something that touches most people's lives," volunteer Ashlee Ricks said. "And you're not singled out. And there's definitely a lot of support out there. The walk isn't gonna end until we find a cure for cancer. So that's the premise for being here today. It's to walk, and to fight, and fund raise."







