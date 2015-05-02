Area's Largest Open House

It is the weekend's largest open house. More than 60 homes on the market in Joplin, Webb City, and Carl Junction are holding open houses.Some of the homes featured have asking prices upwards of half a million dollars.Local realtors say the large price tag isn't typical for the area.

"Well, I think we're extremely fortunate living in Joplin," realtor Nancy Walters said. "Where our home prices are unbelievably low compared to other areas. And interest rates are at an all-time low too. It just makes more sense to buy now."

Since the end of 2010, rental prices have surged at nearly twice the pace of average hourly wages, according to data from Zillow and the labor department.



