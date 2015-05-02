Quantcast

Area's Largest Open House

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - It is the weekend's largest open house. More than 60 homes on the market in Joplin, Webb City, and Carl Junction are holding open houses.

Some of the homes featured have asking prices upwards of half a million dollars.  

Local realtors say the large price tag isn't typical for the area. 

"Well, I think we're extremely fortunate living in Joplin," realtor Nancy Walters said. "Where our home prices are unbelievably low compared to other areas. And interest rates are at an all-time low too.  It just makes more sense to buy now."

Since the end of 2010, rental prices have surged at nearly twice the pace of average hourly wages, according to data from Zillow and the labor department.


Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

