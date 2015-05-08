Quantcast

Lamar Celebrates Truman's Birthday

Updated:
LAMAR, MISSOURI - 131 years ago, President Harry S Truman was born.

Long before the White House, President Truman lived in Lamar, MO.

"He was born right here, in this little bed room," Truman Birthplace tour guide Hannah Oeltjen said. "The doctor charged  $15 to come to the house to deliver him."

Truman's family moved from Lamar just 10 months after his birth, but the house still stands as the Harry S Truman State Birthplace Site.

"Harry actually got to come back here and see the house in 1959 for the dedication of the home when it became a state facility, a state park," Park Historic Site Specialist Beth Bazal said.  

Every year the city commemorates Truman's birth with a weekend celebration called Truman Days, which features events all across Lamar.

"Overall, Truman days is just a fun, family event. Something for everybody," Bazal said. "Get the kids involved to see the history. And something for all ages. It's a family event."

But more than the historical significance of Truman birthplace, staff say citizens have celebrated and latched on to Lamar's ties with the 33rd president, for what his birth represents.  

"He began very humbly, and then he became the most important man is the world," Oeltjen said. "So it's a fulfillment of the american dream. Anybody can do what they're destined for."


Truman Days begins Saturday at 9 am.. With events taking place throughout the day.

You can find more info HERE.


