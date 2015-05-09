Quantcast

PSU Grads Begin Job Hunt

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS - Saturday morning, the Gorillas sent the last of it's graduates into the "real world".  

The Pittsburg State University graduating class of more than 1,200 is the largest in the university's history.  

The 2015 Spring Commencement marks Pitt State's 111th.

College of Education Dean, Howard Smith, says the university's work isn't finished yet.  

For new alumni looking for employment, the school helps with job placement.

"This year we had a lot of our students getting offers for positions earlier. So initial indications look pretty good," Smith said. "When you get out of college it's a little bit different. But , you know, for a lot of our students they're working and going to school now. So for many of them it's just a straight transition."

Morning commencement featured the College of Education, while the noon featured the College of Technology.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

