MSSU Grads Walk

600 students walked Saturday during MSSU's commencement at the Leggett & Platt Center.This year's commencement speaker was Southern-alum Jeff Kilbane, who hopes his speech inspires students as they enter the workforce.

"I just want them to value what they've accomplished. And go forward with confidence. And be proud of Southern," Kilbane said. "Be happy that you're part of a good institution. It's a growing, thriving part of Joplin. And I'm proud to be a part of it."

Saturday's ceremonies included the schools of Business, Education, Arts & Sciences, Health Sciences, and bachelors of General Studies





