Girl Scouts Are "Camptastic"

JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland hold "Camptastic".

50 girls made their way to Camp Mintahama for a day of hiking, outdoor education, and conservation.

The event hosted kindergarten through fifth-grade girls looking for their first glimpse of camp.

The event offers a way to introduce scouts to longer, resident camps which go on in the summer. 

"Girl scout camp is not just about girl scouts. It's about things that any girl would want to learn about," one organizer said. "We have one called 'Gloo Glop Fizz'. It's about science. And they make goo, rockets, and things like that. We have 'Horse Camp' to learn about animals, horseback riding, how to take care of them. We have lots of different programs that they're actually allowed to do out at camp."

For more info on camps going on this Summer, click HERE.

