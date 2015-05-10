Webb City Landmark Completes Upkeep

A Webb City landmark gets it's first touch-up in two decades.In 1994, John Biggs took it upon himself to create something memorable for travelers on Route 66.The result: a "mother road"-themed mural on the wall of Bruner Pharmacy.Biggs is now the Mayor of Webb City, and realized the mural had faded.He spent a week and a half restoring a mural he hopes will leave a lasting impression.

"[It] gives people something to remember. It gives people something to look at. And people who come through here will probably remember the mural," Biggs said. "People will remember Webb City once they drive by and take a look at it."

Bruner Pharmacy has prints and postcards of the mural available for purchase.