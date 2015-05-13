Special Report: Working Through Autism

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI - According to the CDC, there are more than 3.5 million Americans struggling with an autism spectrum disorder. 

Roughly 80% of adults with autism are unemployed or underemployed. 

With rates of autism diagnosis growing, a new generation of those coping with autism are coming of age.

In Part 1 of our special report, the story of Khendra Murdoch. A 30-year old with asperger syndrome, looking for full-time employment.

In Part 2, we look at Walker Hill, a  21-year old who has autism and a job.

We see how his employer is helping him become a success.

To learn more about Autism Spectrum Disorder, CLICK HERE

To contact Alternative Opportunities, featured in Part 1, CLICK HERE

For Vocational Rehabilitation, featured in Part 2, CLICK HERE

And for information on an Autism Support Group in Joplin, CLICK HERE

