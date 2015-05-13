Special Report: Working Through Autism

According to the CDC, there are more than 3.5 million Americans struggling with an autism spectrum disorder.

Roughly 80% of adults with autism are unemployed or underemployed.

With rates of autism diagnosis growing, a new generation of those coping with autism are coming of age.



In Part 1 of our special report, the story of Khendra Murdoch. A 30-year old with asperger syndrome, looking for full-time employment.



In Part 2, we look at Walker Hill, a 21-year old who has autism and a job.



We see how his employer is helping him become a success.

