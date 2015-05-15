Senator Blunt Talks Jobs & National Defense

Ducommun Incorporated's 370 employees in Joplin may not be enough, according to VP & GM of Ducommun Interconnect Solution Daniel Everitt."We still have a little bit of room to grow within our existing facility," Everitt said. "But we should expect at some point we're gonna get wall-locked and need to expand our facilities."Friday, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt toured the Joplin plant. Which primarily focuses on cable assembly manufacturing for aerospace and defense projects.With openings for union-backed, skilled-labor jobs; Senator Blunt talks about the relationship between national defense and the workforce."A lot of our national defense is based on who has the most competitive bid, with the highest quality product," Blunt said. "And Missouri workers, and workers right here at this facility, have been a part of that for a long time."One way the company plans to aide that effort is through local ties such as MSSU.

Ducommun's Director of Engineering, David Strawn, sits on an advisory board of Missouri Southern. And says local businesses inform the curriculum to create a pipeline of labor.



"We try to help them understand what the current trends are in the industry," Strawn said. "And they, in turn, take that and develop the curriculum around it."



Specifically the industrial engineering technology program



"I think Missouri Southern, and particularly the IT program, is a local nugget. It's a strong program and it serves this area well," Strawn said.



And it's these special relationships which management says is a difference in long term investment in the area.



"It matters to other people. It matters to the warfighter. For our commercial applications, it matters to safety of flight," Everitt said. "And the folks in our community take these things very, very seriously. And that's something to do this kind of work, you have to have your heart in that place."



The Joplin facility accounts for roughly 10% of the company's total manufacturing.



Its website currently lists 5 open positions in Joplin.

