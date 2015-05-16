Quantcast

OCC Celebrates 30 years of Deaf Ministry - KOAM TV 7

OCC Celebrates 30 years of Deaf Ministry

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Ozark Christian College celebrates 30 years of its program Deaf Ministry, in which four students received their degrees Saturday.

Graduates from the past 30 years held a reunion and celebration of the program.

Deaf advocates say basic sign language training needs to be wider spread in education.

"Even a dentist office or a bank has to have an interpreter according to the american disabilities act," Director of the Deaf Institute Bryan Eubanks said. "So that deaf people can do whatever's needed to have good health, to have good legal practices, to have good communication. So it's really necessary that these interpreters are trained and out there."


Graduates included those receiving associates and bachelor's degrees.

