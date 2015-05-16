Quantcast

Crowder College Holds Commencement

NEOSHO, MISSOURI - Crowder college holds it's 50th annual Spring commencement. 

534 Crowder students from the remote and main campuses, combined, applied for graduation this semester.  

Crowder College is one of the fastest growing state-assisted colleges in Missouri.

But despite the near-record number of graduates, the school's graduation rate may be on the decline. 

"Over the last 10 years we've had enrollment growing over 100-percent. This is the first year that it's dropped just a little or stayed flat. So we've started to plateau," Director of Public information Cindy Brown said. "It's that way all across the state and it's kind of an average across the nation. The numbers of high school graduates, too, are a little bit lower. Just in the numbers themselves. So that kind of slows enrollment just a little bit."

Crowder's morning commencement was for those gaining their Associate of Arts.

The afternoon session featured Associate of Science and Associate of Applied Science graduates.

