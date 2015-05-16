"Community Safety Day" in Jasper County

Quantcast

CARTHAGE, MISSOURI - The Jasper County Sheriff's Office holds it's 3rd annual "Community Safety Day".

K-9 units, SWAT teams, and officers from across the county gathered in Carthage to teach safety.  

The day also included  hot dogs, face painting, and other activities for kids.  

"The purpose is to give the chance for the community to come out and get a chance to see officers in a different kind of setting," Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said. "It gives them a chance to come out and bring the kids to enjoy some different kinds of activities. And it gives us a chance to kind of get together with those that we serve in the community, and enjoy the afternoon."

The sheriff's office also used the day to hold it's Citizen's Academy graduation.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

