"Community Safety Day" in Jasper County

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office holds it's 3rd annual "Community Safety Day".

K-9 units, SWAT teams, and officers from across the county gathered in Carthage to teach safety.



The day also included hot dogs, face painting, and other activities for kids.



"The purpose is to give the chance for the community to come out and get a chance to see officers in a different kind of setting," Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said. "It gives them a chance to come out and bring the kids to enjoy some different kinds of activities. And it gives us a chance to kind of get together with those that we serve in the community, and enjoy the afternoon."

The sheriff's office also used the day to hold it's Citizen's Academy graduation.

