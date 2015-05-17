Quantcast

Local Musician Talks BB King - KOAM TV 7

Local Musician Talks BB King

Updated:
PARSONS, KANSAS - The late, great blues singer-songwriter and guitarist BB King had a tremendous impact on artists cross the globe.  

Locally, producer and musician C.J. Brown says King played an instrumental role in shaping his sound.  

Brown says King, who was known to never to play the same riff twice, brought a form of intuition to blues which musicians are still trying to mimic.

"I think he really enjoys making the guitar flow. Similar to a human voice," Brown said.  "I don't think he sees notes, and just like individual things that you have to pick apart, but [plays] one continuous sound."

King died at the age of 89, while undergoing in-home hospice care.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.