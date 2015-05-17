Local Musician Talks BB King

The late, great blues singer-songwriter and guitarist BB King had a tremendous impact on artists cross the globe.

Locally, producer and musician C.J. Brown says King played an instrumental role in shaping his sound.



Brown says King, who was known to never to play the same riff twice, brought a form of intuition to blues which musicians are still trying to mimic.

"I think he really enjoys making the guitar flow. Similar to a human voice," Brown said. "I don't think he sees notes, and just like individual things that you have to pick apart, but [plays] one continuous sound."

King died at the age of 89, while undergoing in-home hospice care.