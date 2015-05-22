Quantcast

Parking an Issue During Blaster's Home Opener

JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Thursday night's season and home opener for the Joplin Blasters had folks flocking to Joe Becker Stadium in droves.

So much so, parking backed up into a surrounding neighborhood for several blocks.

"There was cars lined up down through [my yard]," said John Moore, who lives just down the road from Joe Becker Stadium.  He says Blasters fans desperate for parking spaces filled his and neighbor's yards during the home opener. Some even blocking driveways.

Moore even went to the city, which provided him "No Parking" signs and orange cones.  

Blasters CEO, Gabriel Suarez, says parking issues are to be expected with sell-out crowds.

Which makes sense when you realize a 2,400 seat stadium only has roughly 400 parking spaces for fans and staff.

"As time goes on, we're gonna continue to grow the parking lot so it alleviates that pressure," Suarez said. 

"When developers come in and see the people that come in and what happens, that's how you grow an area and spark kind of the growth of an area," Suarez said. "And you bring those people in and they're able to build parking lots, and you hope they build restaurants in different areas that really bring the area up."

Just to clarify, there's no immediate plan for "development".

But Friday's game was much less packed than Thursday. Even still, fans cars lined residential streets two blocks away.  

Suarez says if parking continues to be an issue, it will be addressed.  

"The problem will take care of itself," Suarez said. 


The city is providing "No Parking" signs and cones to any residents near the stadium that request them.


