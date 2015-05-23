Quantcast

McDonald County Courthouse Renovations Complete

Updated:
PINEVILLE, MISSOURI - The McDonald County Historical Society celebrates renovations to the former McDonald County Courthouse.

The courthouse has undergone various renovations for the past 5 years, since the Historical Society converted the building into a museum.  

Saturday celebrated the completion of 2nd-floor renovations, which  includes refinished steps, wall paneling, and fixes to water damaged ceilings. 

Members say the work wasn't expect to be finished this soon. 

"Two months ago I thought it would be another, at least, 6 months," President of the McDonald Co. Historical Society Lynn Tatum said. "In fact, they put the railing in, extra railings that needed to be put in to make the stairs safe, they were doing that [Friday]."

The McDonald County Courthouse Museum is open to the public Fridays and Saturdays.

