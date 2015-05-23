Quantcast

Judo Sensei Gather in Joplin - KOAM TV 7

Judo Sensei Gather in Joplin

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Christ Community Judo hosts a USA Judo coaches clinic for coach certification, featuring demonstrations from two-time Olympian, Patrick Burris, as well as a former Olympic coach.  

Based out of Christ's Community Methodist Church, the Christ Community Judo sensei uses the sport as a ministry tool. 

"It teaches people how to be a better person and to give back to society," head sensei Justin Weston said. "And basically the real goal is to create a better human character and give back to society. So when the kids come in they learn different lessons in life. The same thing we would as if they were coming in to church we would teach them different lessons and create a better person."

Christ Community Judo accepts students ages 4 and up.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.