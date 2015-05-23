Judo Sensei Gather in Joplin

Christ Community Judo hosts a USA Judo coaches clinic for coach certification, featuring demonstrations from two-time Olympian, Patrick Burris, as well as a former Olympic coach.Based out of Christ's Community Methodist Church, the Christ Community Judo sensei uses the sport as a ministry tool.

"It teaches people how to be a better person and to give back to society," head sensei Justin Weston said. "And basically the real goal is to create a better human character and give back to society. So when the kids come in they learn different lessons in life. The same thing we would as if they were coming in to church we would teach them different lessons and create a better person."

Christ Community Judo accepts students ages 4 and up.