"Neosho Music Fest" Honors Vets

The Neosho Music Fest kicks off in honor of area veterans.Locals bands played at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery.All proceeds from today's event go to the Wounded Warriors Project and Peterson Outdoor Ministries.These two groups specialize in aiding military vets.Organizers hope to raise $10,000 dollars this year, but say the ultimate goal is to spread appreciation for current and former military.

"It doesn't have to be a festival. It doesn't have to be a concert. It doesn't have to be a benefit for us to thank these soldiers and these veterans for putting their lives on the line for us," event organizer Kevin Foote said. "Those are some amazing things that i don't think we can ever repay that debt. But we want to at least be there for them when they come back, if they come back injured."

Saturday marks the third year for the festival.