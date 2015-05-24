Ft Scott Honors Civil War Veterans

During the Memorial Day weekend, four staters celebrate those who served.

In Fort Scott, re-enactors took over the national historic site to remember the city's role in "Bleeding Kansas".



The site holds many events every Memorial Day weekend due to the Civil War's significance in creating Memorial Day.





"The Civil War precipitated Memorial Day," one re-enactor said. "Almost every family in the United States suffered some sort of calamity, death, et cetera, from the Civil War. Every may the survivors would go out and decorate the grave. So it became decoration day. And that has now evolved into our Memorial Day."

