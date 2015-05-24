Quantcast

Ft Scott Honors Civil War Veterans - KOAM TV 7

Ft Scott Honors Civil War Veterans

Updated:
FORT SCOTT, KANSAS - During the Memorial Day weekend, four staters celebrate those who served.

In Fort Scott, re-enactors took over the national historic site to remember the city's role in  "Bleeding Kansas".

The site holds many events every Memorial Day weekend due to the Civil War's significance in creating Memorial Day.

"The Civil War precipitated Memorial Day," one re-enactor said. "Almost every family in the United States suffered some sort of calamity, death, et cetera, from the Civil War.  Every may the survivors would go out and decorate the grave. So it became decoration day. And that has now evolved into our Memorial Day."

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.