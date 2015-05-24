Rains Hit SWMO

The Jasper County Sheriff's office said flooding wasn't a significant problem.Two county roads were closed off due to high water.County Road 130 and Cedar, in Carthage, and County Road 120 and Nutmeg.Officials say while Saturday night's rain didn't cause major issues, rain in the following days could.

"If the ground gets saturated, or course, that's what causes a flooding," Sgt. Jamathan Lynch said. "So we look out for that and secondary storms that come through that causes a flash flooding. If it continues like this we'll have some more coverages, I'm sure."

The sheriff's office motto when approaching high water in your car: "don't drown, turn around".



