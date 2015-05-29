Quantcast

Flooded Basements Can Lead to Home Damage

JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Joplin resident, Jeff Schilling, has had his run-ins with flooded basements.

"The house prior to moving here, we had a pipe burst unbeknownst to us," Schilling said. "It flooded the basement with about 3 inches of water."

In the past, Schilling tried to fix it himself.

"Ended up spending a lot more money," Schilling said. "And I don't think we probably did as good a job as what the 'Steam Way' guys could have done."

Steam Way being the company Shilling hired when his current basement took in water due to recent storms.  

"Customers, they start making removal immediately, themselves," Steam Way Ops. Manager Jamie Truchon said. "They feel like they've accomplished the task. And then some times that can lead to some serious things."

And he's not just giving a sales pitch.

FEMA officials warn pumping your flooded basement can lead to collapsed walls, cracks to the floor, or foundation.

"Everything's trying to seek a balance. So when you remove one from one area, there's always another force that's trying to fill that void," Truchon said. "So you can, actually, continue to draw water in because of the hydrologic pressure that's being imposed upon the structure itself from external forces."

Though smaller, more common floodings, can create issues of their own.

"Mold can start to grow, microbial growth can start and the expense and cost of making those repairs often is four to five times as much as just having it removed properly," Truchon said. 

If you have severe basement flooding and want to take care of it yourself, you can find a complete list of safety tips HERE

