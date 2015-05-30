Quantcast

Movie Helps Spread Alzheimer's Awareness

WEBB CITY, MISSOURI - In Webb City, Alzheimer's advocates use a film to spread awareness.

A free showing and panel discussion of the movie, Still Alice was held at the Route 66 Movie Theater.  

The film stars Julian Moore as a linguistics professor diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.  

Organizers say realistic depictions of the disease are few, and the public's perception of the condition is often inaccurate.  


"We really want to touch base that it could happen to anybody," event organizer Emily Williams said. "It's not gonna be because their age, their family history, their social status. It can effect anyone and everyone."


"I think we got across that Alzheimer's is becoming a disease that cannot be ignored any longer," Lisa Thompson of the Alzheimer's Association said. "We need to find out what causes this and how to fix it."


Organizers also promoted The Walk to End Alzheimer's, August 29th, in Joplin.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

