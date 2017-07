New Farmer's Market in Joplin

The Four States Farmer's Market holds it's premiere market.Setting up in the Ernie Williams Music Store parking lot on Rangeline, the farmer-run market featured 6 vendors on it's inaugural day.With the Joplin Farmer's Market moved to Thursdays, and Webb City Farmer's Market at their limit on vendors, organizers saw an opportunity to bring more vendors to the area while proving more opportunities for local ones.

"Hopefully, soon, we'll grow bigger and we'll have more people from the four-state area joining us, sharing their talents, and their gifts," one vendor said. "My need is to sell things. But I think farmer's markets are a really good way to get the community together. We have lots of local businesses, local farmers, and we like to keep it here. Keep it local."

The Four States Farmer's Market" will be held Saturdays from 8:30am to 1pm.