New Farmer's Market in Joplin

"Hopefully, soon, we'll grow bigger and we'll have more people from the four-state area joining us, sharing their talents, and their gifts," one vendor said. "My need is to sell things. But I think farmer's markets are a really good way to get the community together. We have lots of local businesses, local farmers, and we like to keep it here. Keep it local."

The Four States Farmer's Market" will be held Saturdays from 8:30am to 1pm.