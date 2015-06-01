Counterfeit Money Spread in Southwest Missouri

The first time Lucas Jarrett encountered a fake $100 bill, it was pretty easy to spot."It wasn't made out of the proper paper," Jarrett said. "The ink was the wrong color. It was really pretty simple, in all honesty."He hasn't seen one since.But this past Friday, businesses just down the road were put to the test."We had an individual go to Walgreens and they passed fake $100 bill," Cpl. Joshua Hanes of the Joplin Police Dept. said. "The clerk realized it was fake after they had already let the customer get away."Before Walgreens, police believe the same individual tried to pass off a fake just across the street.The suspect tried to purchase a low-priced item at Autozone with a counterfeit hundred. An employee noticed it was fake, and the suspect fled.The individual is described as a brunette female in her 30's, with long hair and glasses.And the counterfeit money wasn't exclusive to Joplin. In Nevada, MO. police are investigating a similar situation, the same night, with a woman under the same description.The suspect attempted to use a phony $100 bill about 4:30 pm, Friday, at the ironically named Cash N' Dash, in Nevada. Police say there's a strong chance all three businesses were hit by the same person.The Joplin Walgreens has security footage of the suspect which the JPD will review.Until then, police are telling businesses to be on the lookout, and know the signs of a fake."The real money is going to be thinner and will be of a cloth-like texture," Hanes said. "Fake money is obviously made of paper. So whenever you actually crumple it up, the ink will sometimes crack on it."The Joplin Police Department offers training for local businesses to spot counterfeit money.According to the Nevada Police Department, the individual of concern has been identified by multiple sources.A name will be released once formal charges have been filed.