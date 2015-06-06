LGBT Community Celebrates "Joplin Pride"

Joplin residents celebrate LGBT diversity, with "Joplin Pride"Hundreds made their way to Landreth Park for the festival's 7th year.Dominating much of the LGBT conversation as of late has been the transformation of Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner.Joplin Pride organizer, Carrie Coffey, believes Jenner's story has been many people's first introduction to LGBT issues and has been positive for the LGBT community.

"We didn't talk about it when i was a kid. So things have changed a lot over the past just 10 years," Coffey said. "Things have been drastically different for everybody. So sometimes when they see somebody like that in the limelight it really brings it to their house. It brings it home for them to see that it's normal and it happens all the time, not just with celebrities."







