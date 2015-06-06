Carthage Hosts Mudstock

Quantcast

CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -  It's a festival full of mud but with a message about clean fun for kids.  

Its called Mudstock .

Saturday marks the event's 15th year. 

Families from across the city took on the muddiest obstacle course in the Four States.

The Carthage Fire Department brought a truck out to provide a shower for everyone at today's event.  

D.A.R.E., Carthage PD, and the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, were some of the major groups which helped organize Mudstock, which is actually an event meant to promote a drug-free lifestyle.

"It's really about teaching people that they can do a lot more than drugs and alcohol in order to have fun," Robin Standridge of the Alliance of SWMO said. "And this definitely is fun. And so we really try to hammer that home with the parents. This event lets all kinds of people get in the mud and play. Breaks down a lot of inhibitions, and we just have a great time."

This is the final year the event will take place next to the Carthage Walmart.  

Organizers are still in discussions to find a location for next year.

