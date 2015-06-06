Galena Celebrates Birthday

The city of Galena celebrates it's 138th birthday."Galena Days" wrapped up Saturday.Live music, vendors, a parade, and carnival served as entertainment during the weekend-long festival.Organizers say the event has gone on since the 60's, but has blown up in recent years; mirroring the city's growth in the same time.

"We went from a super-popular mining town back in the 18, early 19-hundreds. And slowly demolished into a ghost town, basically, up until the late-90's, early-2000's," Co-coordinator of Galena Days Ashley Qualls said. "And we've had a resurgence of growth, new businesses, a new face, bulldog pride. So it's just all a good thing that's going on right now."

Qualls said Galena Days organizers hope to open up the weekend's events to attract a broader variety of age groups.



