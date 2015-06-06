Quantcast

Galena Celebrates Birthday - KOAM TV 7

Galena Celebrates Birthday

Updated:
GALENA, KANSAS - The city of Galena celebrates it's 138th birthday.

"Galena Days" wrapped up Saturday.  

Live music, vendors, a parade, and carnival served as entertainment during the weekend-long festival.

Organizers say the event has gone on since the 60's, but has blown up in recent years; mirroring the city's growth in the same time.  

"We went from a super-popular mining town back in the 18, early 19-hundreds. And slowly demolished into a ghost town, basically, up until the late-90's, early-2000's," Co-coordinator of Galena Days Ashley Qualls said. "And we've had a resurgence of growth, new businesses, a new face, bulldog pride. So it's just all a good thing that's going on right now."

Qualls said Galena Days organizers hope to open up the weekend's events to attract a broader variety of age groups.  


Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.