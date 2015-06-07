Quantcast

Cancer Survivors Celebrate

PITTSBURG, KANSAS - Via Christi hosts it's annual Cancer Survivor's Day Picnic.

The picnic coincides with National Cancer Survivors Day.

There are more than 14-million cancer survivors in the united states, alone.  

Organizers say today's celebration which consisted of those affected by cancer, as well as their families, can serve as a coping mechanism for recent cancer survivors.  

"I think they can all see that they're not alone and that they share a journey and they can share their success of surviving," one attendee said. "And some of them are doing very, extremely well. And so it's a celebration of their life and their survival together."

National Cancer Survivors Day is the first Sunday of June, every year.  

