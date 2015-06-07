Quantcast

artCENTRAL Prepares for Exhibition

CARTHAGE, MISSOURI - artCENTRAL Carthage wraps up check-ins for artists entering it's annual exhibition.  

The gallery is celebrating it's 30th year, and will hold a membership exhibition and picnic Friday, June 12th.

The art will remain on display through the 28th.

The exhibition will feature more than 60 pieces of art work, in a diverse range of mediums.  

"Charcoal, to oil, to acrylics, to multimedia that might go from stitch work to metalwork. Just this fabulous array of diversity," Curator Alice Lynn Greenwood said. "And so my job will be to take all of these wonderful pieces and to put them together into a really fabulous exhibition."

Also at the reception picnic, artCENTRAL will unveil a mural which seven member artists have painted at the Hyde House, in Carthage.

