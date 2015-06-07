Quantcast

Archers in Parsons Go Big-Game Hunting - KOAM TV 7

Archers in Parsons Go Big-Game Hunting

Updated:
PARSONS, KANSAS -

The Labette County Archery Club took to Tolen Creek Park to compete in "3-D" archery.

Like typical archery, participants shoot arrows at a target. But in 3-D archery the targets are faux crocodiles, bears, and dinosaurs.  

Competitors said the activity serves as practice when bow season is over.

"3-D shooting you're actually getting to shoot at a target of an animal," one archer said. "We have a t-rex, we have a buffalo, and it takes some of the monotony out of shooting. Just the same little target over and over, black and white. And here you get to shoot at different animals. And it's just a lot funner."

The Labbette County Archery Club holds "Tuesday Night Archery" every week at 1915 Grand in Parsons, KS.

Kids shoot free from 5-6pm




Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.