Archers in Parsons Go Big-Game Hunting

The Labette County Archery Club took to Tolen Creek Park to compete in "3-D" archery.



Like typical archery, participants shoot arrows at a target. But in 3-D archery the targets are faux crocodiles, bears, and dinosaurs.



Competitors said the activity serves as practice when bow season is over.

"3-D shooting you're actually getting to shoot at a target of an animal," one archer said. "We have a t-rex, we have a buffalo, and it takes some of the monotony out of shooting. Just the same little target over and over, black and white. And here you get to shoot at different animals. And it's just a lot funner."

The Labbette County Archery Club holds "Tuesday Night Archery" every week at 1915 Grand in Parsons, KS.



Kids shoot free from 5-6pm











