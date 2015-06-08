Kidwell Charged w/ Reckless Driving

The accident happened on Kansas 146 in rural Walnut, Kansas.



Glenda Taylor, 60 was riding east when a pickup going the same direction driven by Todd Kidwell of Chanute attempted to pass her. Kidwell's vehicle struck Taylor. She suffered fatal injuries.

The Crawford County Sheriffs Office is investigating the crash

On 06-07-2015 at approximately 0826 hours, Crawford County Sheriff's Deputies responded to approximately .2 miles east of 30th Street on K146 Highway in rural Walnut, KS in reference to a vehicle vs. bicycle injury accident at that location. 37-year old Todd Kidwell of Chanute, KS was driving a 2006 Ford F150 east on K146 Highway. 60 year old Glenda Taylor was riding a Cannondale bicycle east on K146 Highway in preparation for the Kansas State Time Trial Championships. Kidwell's vehicle struck Taylor as he attempted to pass her. Taylor suffered fatal injuries in the wreck. Kidwell was uninjured in the accident. 20-year old Levi Phillips of Chanute, KS was a passenger in Kidwell's vehicle, and was also uninjured.

After completing the initial investigation of the circumstances surrounding the incident, Sheriff Dan Peak and investigating deputies presented the case to Crawford County Attorney Michael Gayoso for review.

On June 11, 2015 a warrant was issued through Crawford County District Court for the arrest of Todd Kidwell; the driver of the 2006 Ford truck that struck Glenda Taylor as she was cycling on K-146 Highway on June 7, 2015.

Kidwell surrendered himself to the court the afternoon of June 11. He was booked in at the Crawford County Jail on the following charges listed in the warrant:

Count 1- Murder in the Second Degree

Count 2- Reckless Driving

Count 3- Improper Passing of a Bicycle

Count 4- Driving Left in a No-Passing Zone

Kidwell's bond was set at $75,000.

Todd Kidwell will serve sixty days in jail and is sentenced to three years probation for involuntary man slaughter.

5/4/17: On May 4, 2017 at 9:33 am, a Crawford County Detective made a traffic stop on a 1999 GMC Safari Van pulling a trailer. The van, prior to the stop, was northbound on K-7 Highway south of the K-126 intersection.

The detective, who was approaching the intersection, witnessed the driver fail to stop at the K-7/K-126 Intersection. The driver was identified as Todd Michael Kidwell, 39 years of age from Chanute, Kansas. Kidwell, was the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed bicyclist Glenda Taylor who was participating in a race near Walnut, Kansas on June 7, 2015.

The detective observed that there were vehicles at or near the intersection when Kidwell failed to stop. After conducting an interview, the detective determined that there sufficient information to arrest Kidwell for Reckless Driving.

Kidwell was booked into the Crawford County Jail and is being held on $500 bond.