Dog Attack Leaves 5-year Old Scarred

Last week, a 5-year old Pittsburg boy, Corbin Smith, was attacked by a dog. The dog was captured, but there's a question as to whether it should've even been in the city.Corbin is expected to make a full recovery."[He] had to have plastic surgery on his face," Corbin's father Travis said. "Then the dentist had to fix his bottom teeth, and he needs a skin graft on his foot still. There's no skin on it."Corbin's grandmother, Jane Smith, was taking him and his baby sister to the park when what she says was a pitbull attacked him while riding his bike."And I didn't really see the dog til it grabbed his foot," Jane said. "Corbin screamed. Then the dog pulled him off the bike."Eventually, help came and the cops were called. Corbin was airlifted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment.He was released Friday.Delisa Fryar was there shortly after the attack. She works on 8th and Stillwell where the attack happened which is also near where the dog owner lives."It's not the owner's fault," Fryar said. "But I think they could have prevented it."Fryar says the dog had been chained in the owner's back yard and must have jumped the fence.She says her own son had been attacked recently by a different dog in a similar situation."Well I definitely think there needs to be stricter laws in town," Fryar said."The only thing I would blame the owner on is having a pitbull," Travis said. "Cause that's just a common sense thing. It's just a breed of dog you don't really need."If it was a pitbull, it could mean harsher punishment for the owner. Pittsburg city ordinance bans pitbulls. Police say the dog which attacked corbin, however, is an American Bulldog.An American Bulldog by city ordinance is not classified as a pitbull breed, although it is in other cities.Currently, the dog is under lock down. On quarantine at the city;s animal control shelter until the owner's first court date."People need to just watch out for dogs and be cautious of them," Travis said. "Hopefully [Corbin]'s not too scared of dogs from now on."The dog's owner, Andrew Brown, is scheduled for a hearing on July 22nd.Corbin is due for another medical checkup next week.