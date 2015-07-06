Joplin Moves Forward on Route 66 Attraction

A 6-3 vote moves forward plans to place a "Route 66" tourism stop on East Broadway.

$14,000 goes to the CVB to have Paragon Architecture provide the conceptual designs and cost estimates on a property which has already been purchased in the 11-hundred block of Langston Hughes and Broadway.

There's a vacant, one-hundred year old garage on that property.

The new addition hopes to feature a visitor's center, public space, gift store and tourism offices.

There was discussion about whether a more appropriate location would be on 7th street, closer to downtown. But CVB Director Patrick Tuttle says 7-th street is too busy for tourists traveling Route-66.

"It's a state highway, there's too much traffic on there," Tuttle said. "We don't have that one-on-one time with people. When they're on there on 7th street they're moving. And we've got to get them in the neighborhoods. They want to find the Americana. We know our market. We see 10 to 12-thousand Europeans a year travel through here. People from all over the country travel through here. We talk to them. We know what their interests are. And we think broadway is the best location to manage and also capture the tourist population in the area."

It's unclear how much of the structure on Broadway can be preserved. Architects at the meeting said an in-depth analysis of the building will take 60 to 90 days. The architects have yet to officially sign a contract.