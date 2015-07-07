Quantcast

Flash Flooding Hits Cassville

Updated:
Cassville, MO -

More than 6 inches of rain in cassville has residents and emergency officials dealing with flash floods.

Desiree Corn works at the Cassville Dollar General, where flash floods trapped one co-worker inside.

"She stayed until it started coming in all four[walls]," Corn said. "And she was barricaded inside. Until she felt there was no more safety and then a rescue crew was able to come in and grab her."

Sheriff Mick Epperly says no one expected the rain to shut the town down like it did. 

"We never knew when it first came in," Epperly said. "But when it came to 5 to 6 inches of rain. A lot of this rain came from the Washburn area. It rained south of here so hard. And that drains into cassville. And that creates a flooding into this area right here."

Which had agencies from neighboring cities and counties coming to help.

"House evacuations that I know of. I saw that there was some houses that got flooded," Dir. of Public Works Steve Walensky said. 

All told, the Barry County sheriff says more than 20 water evacuations were performed during the flash flood.

"We've been on rescues all day long," Epperly said. "We were able to get them to safety and higher ground. And we're expecting more rain this evening."

Some out-of-town agencies and conservationists who've helped with water rescues are staying in town in case more assistance is needed.

