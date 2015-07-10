Nixon Welcomes Jasper Co. Business

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon joins local officials in welcoming more than 100 new jobs to Jasper County.

"Companies go where there is good fiscal discipline, good community ethic, and workers committed to compete," Nixon said.

Ohio-based "Owens Corning" announced plans for a $90-million renovation and expansion of the former Mars Pet Food plant to establish an insulation manufacturing facility.

"We've already started appointing a plant leader, our environmental health and safety folks, so we've already started thinking about who's going to be working here," Owens Corning executive Julian Francis said.

Officials from Joplin, neighboring Galena, and the county put together the incentives package, helping to attract the company.

"They'll be exempt from their personal property taxes for a period of time. As well as the real estate portion of the new part as they grow," Jasper County Commissioner Darius Adams said.

"The local authorities came to us and really supported the development of this site, particularly," Francis said. "But also bringing Owens Corning to Missouri was a keen thing that they wanted to do."

Owens Corning is already in the planning stages of development. Actual construction will begin on the facility by late fall, with manufacturing beginning late-2016.

"When Owens Corning, with 15,000 employees worldwide, says anywhere in America we can go, and we go here... That's a clear signal to other large organizations," Nixon said.

If the company meets strict job creation and investment criteria, it could access more than $5-million through state programs.