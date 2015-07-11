Quantcast

Musicians Flock to Weir 'Merica

WEIR, KANSAS -

More than 25 musical acts take part in the Weir 'Merica music festival.

It's the festival's 3rd year.

Weir 'Merica started with a few bands getting together in one musicians garage. Last year the gathering grew too big for the garage, instead taking place at the Crawford County Historical Museum. Now going on at the Weir City Park, event organizer Ryan O'Toole says the it's growth hasn't been by choice to make money; but continuing by demand. 

"I hadn't really had to reach out to anybody. I had people hitting me up seeing if they could bring whatever they've got here," O'Toole said. "Cause no one's really profiting from it. And all the vendors we told them they could come out and sell what they want. The bands are making money from tips and donations only. Yeah, so it's just a volunteer kind of thing."

O'Toole says planning for next year's "Weir 'Merica" is beginning immediately. 

