Area Celebrates Carver Day

More than 1,000 flock to Newton County to celebrate Carver Day.

The George Washington Carver National Monument hosts speakers, vendors, and musicians for the 72nd annual event to remember and teach the life of George Washington Carver.

Park Ranger Curtis Gregory says a major point to Carver Day, and the monument, is teaching people Carver was more than just "the peanut guy".

"A lot of people don't know that he was an artist. And that's what he really wanted to do most of his life, is become an artist," Gregory said. "He didn't become a professional artist, but he painted as a hobby for the rest of his life. We have about three or 4 original art pieces here on display. His entire life story is interesting and I love to share that with visitors and our young visitors as well."

The park is open free to the public, daily, 9 AM to 5 PM.