Frisbee Golf Attracts Visitors

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Frisbee golfers from across the four states compete in Pittsburg for wax-disc supremacy. 

Roughly 50 are taking part in the 6th annual Pitt Open tournament this weekend. 

Schlanger Park has a permanent 18-basket course, and Lincoln has a 9-basket course with some temporary baskets added for the tournament. 

Tournament Organizer, Russel Burns, says parks have been establishing more frisbee golf courses to bring in out-of-towners. 

"Even the smaller cities are noticing hey, we can bring in 90 to 100 players in a weekend," Burns said. "They're going to be buying food, gas, whatever there. And [cities are] seeing that benefit. It's really great and it's really cheap. It you go put in a tennis court as opposed to a disc golf course, it's not even close. The disc golf course is a lot cheaper to put in."

