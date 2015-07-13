Quantcast

Briarbrook Residents Discuss Development

CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI -

Many residents in the Briarbrook neighborhood of Carl Junction are in an uproar about a proposed housing development.     

A standing-room only crowd attended Monday's Planning and Zoning Committee meeting. 
Of those 50-plus citizens is Briarbrook resident Henrie Henson.

He lives just down the road from the proposed 24-home development.

While Henson is most worried about traffic, he says neighbors fear whether the development will effect property value. 

"It could degrade some of the home values," Henson said.

Developer Schuber-Mitchell Homes declined an interview, when requested. Though co-owner Damon Schuber, on Facebook, described the proposed properties as "all-brick single family homes". With some homes topping 2,000 square feet.

"What they've been reported to us, is that these [new] homes would be anywhere in the $160-230,000 mark," City Administrator Steve Lawver said. "There's homes in Briarbrook anywhere from $200-400,000 dollars."

Property values aren't the only concern. Many residents are worried about street access and drainage issues from the development.

"The primary concern is access that will allow those people to go to work in the morning without clogging up residential streets that are now already servicing the homes that have already been constructed in our neighborhood," Henson said. 


Schuber-Mitchell Homes have previously failed pitching a 50-home development in nearby land. The current proposal is supposed to have fixed the former's issues.

The Planning and Zoning Committee decided to table action until July 27-th.

