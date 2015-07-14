Fort Scott Grants 4-Year Old's Wish

350 paper lanterns lit the sky over Fort Scott, Kansas Tuesday night.

They were launched by four-staters who gathered at Ellis Park to help fulfill the wish of a 4-year old child with several severe medical conditions.

The lanterns mimic a scene in the animated film "Tangled". And it was a sight little Jaxson Scott wanted to see.

Since Jaxson Scott's 11-weeks premature birth, a hospital bed has served as his 2nd home. Complications after a premature birth are not uncommon...

But Jaxson's condition is; Suffering a laundry list of symptoms like his unexplained paraplegia

"It was four days after his first birthday his legs just stopped moving," Jaxson's mother Grace Fox said.

Things haven't gotten better. Jaxson has blood circulation issues. his mother is bracing for the worst as Jaxson grows.

"We'll run into some issues with his major organs failing, and just not getting blood flow to his body," she said.

But through it all, Jaxson has never shown a lack of optimism. Serving as a source of strength for his mother.

"Walking up the stairs or carrying him he'll tell me to take it easy," Fox said. "He's taught me to be grateful for what I have. And everyday is special. And how can I sit there and be depressed and sad about what's happening to him when he's not?"

Jaxson has written out a "bucket list" and his family has also started a "go-fund-me" site to help with his wishes, travel as well as medical expenses.

You can find the link to that HERE.