Nonprofit receives upgraded vehicles

Senior Services of Southeast Kansas received two new vans as part of a Walmart State Giving Grant.

The $46 thousand grant will allow Senior Services’ “Meals on Wheels” program to upgrade to the new vans, complete with a Walmart logo and Meals on Wheels insignia.

Formerly, the nonprofit group utilized two older van models with over 300,000 miles on them.

Walmart manager Chuck Tillis was present at the celebration to hand the sets of keys over to officials from Senior Services. The celebration was complete with Walmart logo cupcakes.

The vans hit the road today and are expected to deliver over 225,000 meals in a single year to senior citizens in southeast Kansas.