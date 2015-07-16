Shulthis Stadium Future Threatened

A Monday night school board meeting ruled to take down the historical Shulthis Stadium grandstand structure in Independence, KS.

The district owns 50% of the structure and utilizes it for a backdrop to their football field and track. Independence Community College as well as Independence High school call the complex home.

The city of Independence owns the other 50% of the rights to the structure, but elected to hand over their half to the district earlier in the year.

Constructed in 1918, Shulthis Stadium was where Mickey Mantle played for the Independence Yankees. He even hit an out-of-the-park home run into "Monkey Island", part of Riverside Park's zoo.

A plaque hangs in front of the ticket booth at the stadium commemorating the first pro baseball night game was played there.

For these reasons and more, the Facebook group "Save Our Stadium" has been rallying to save the structure from the wrecking ball.

The bleachers in the structure have been prohibited for over 30 years. But architect Leonhard Caflisch said the majority of the concrete crumblings in the bleachers are non-essential to the structure.

An application was submitted to the Kansas State Historical Society to register this on a state and national registration. The application was approved and the review date is August 8.

However, the timing is not ideal. The school board has scheduled demolition for within 30 days of Monday's meeting. It will be a race against the clock to see which group accomplishes their plan first.