MSSU students create particle detector model

Summer break hasn't kept Missouri Southern State students Kristina Pritchard, Shemiah Khopang and Chase Garrett from spending time in the physics lab.

The trio as well as their professor, Dr. David McKee have developed a particle detector model that cost about $700 altogether. Manufactured particle detectors can get above $100 thousand in price.

The more affordable model was built using a Sony A3000 digital camera. The students set out to see if they could modify the device into a ring-imaging Cherenkov detector that measures subatomic particles. So far, they've captured what they think is an image of the particle passing through a medium, traveling faster than the speed of light going through the same medium.

Pritchard, a senior, presented the groups findings at an American Physical Society meeting. Since then, their work has attracted attention from Inside Science and Popular Mechanics.

The group will continue to work on the camera this fall.