Drowning death in Mulberry City Park

After a 911 call in the early hours of Tuesday morning, crews arrived to Mulberry City Park Lake where they found a white 1997 GMC Sonoma truck submerged. The body of Venice Little, 52, of Mindenmines, MO was inside the vehicle.

Mulberry Fire Department led in the excavation of the body. Mulberry Police and Crawford County Sheriff's Office crews were on scene in assistance.

Little owned and operated "Big Little Mini Mart" which sits outside of town on State Line road. Her husband and daughter reside in Wyoming.

Two other women were in the car with Little when the car entered the water: Sherri West of La Cygne, KS and Mandi Umphenour of Mulberry. The two women attempted to get Little out of the passenger side window but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Little's body is being sent to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas for further investigation where a toxicology assessment will be administered.

The family of Venice Little has requested privacy, and the Mini Mart is marked as closed for today.