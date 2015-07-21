Quantcast

Breaking Windows to Save Children - KOAM TV 7

Breaking Windows to Save Children

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

You see a locked car, closed windows, a child inside with no parents in sight.
What do you do?

Sgt. Rusty Rives says before breaking a car window, call 911.

"A, it starts help your way cause you're going to need that eventually," Rives said. "B, if the child is in medical distress it'll also start those emergency services."

In Merriam, KS a woman tried desperately to break the front driver's window with a tire iron when faced with a similar situation. Even with the tool this rescue attempt lasted minutes.

Rives says the public is most needed as eyes and ears of first responders. 

"The big thing for us is we need accurate information to get you help," Rives said. "And then we need proper assessment."

Because while there are window punches and specific hammers available for general public, "the chances of someone actually carrying one of those around with them and ever productively using one are very slim," Rives said. 

The Merriam toddler was eventually rescued, now doing fine.

Rives says people should be on the look for tell-tale signs of when a situation becomes dangerous. 

"If the child's moving around and sweating, that's a good sign," Rives said. "If your child's red-faced, lethargic, not moving, it shows they're more in distress at that point."

When faced with a situation where a child does need immediate help, the best option is grabbing whatever's nearest, like a rock, and going for a window farthest from the child.

"You just have to use whatever measures you have necessary to accomplish it at that time," Rives said. 

It is legal in Missouri to leave a child over the age of 10 in your vehicle. 
Kansas has no specific laws about leaving infants in a vehicle.. although a parent could face counts of criminal negligence or child endangerment.
 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.